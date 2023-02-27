Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares update on de-mining activities in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on mine-clearing activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, 14 anti-tank mines and 443 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lacin, Jabrayil and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from February 20 through February 25, 2023.

A total area of 384 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA added.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.