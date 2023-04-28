Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix getting underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is getting underway today, Trend reports.

The first day will feature free sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a rating round.

On April 29, the second free session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will be held from April 28 to April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.