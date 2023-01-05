Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to several more SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy issued start-up certificates to several more SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), Trend reports via the agency.

According to the SMBDA, the number of SMEs in Azerbaijan that received startup certificates has reached 81.

The certificates were issued for:

- digitization of cash receipts of Recepta LLC

- online platform for the courier service of Too Far Logistics LLC

- production and sale of facade cleaning robots of Intelligent Services And Solutions Company LLC

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for a period of three years from the date of its receipt.

The micro and small-sized enterprises, the projects of which are under development, should apply to the agency for obtaining the startup certificates.

The application form and other necessary documents can be found at the following link: https://smb.gov.az/az/nav/startap-sehadetnamesi