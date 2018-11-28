Foreign currency rates continue to fall in Iran

28 November 2018 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov. 28

Trend:

The governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has commented on the recent fall of foreign currency rate in the market.

"Foreign currency is moving towards a balance, which is a good trend. We ask people not to look at the foreign currency as property or investment," ILNA reported quoting Abdolnaser Hemmati.

"The exporters that are exempted by the CBI are offering their currencies to the market that will lead to a real balance," he said.

The Central Bank of Iran has indulged exporters to sell their foreign currency revenues to banks and official exchange offices to avoid the currency abuse by the illicit dealers that have affected the market.

According to a CBI announcement, exporters can trade their currency in the form of bank notes or wire transfer to prevent the exploitation by currency dealers. The banks and exchange offices are required to register the amount of purchased currency from exporters into Iranian currency monitoring system SANA to indicate the total revenue return.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Iran has issued the instructions on return details of the foreign currency earned by exporters into the domestic financial system. Depending on the export revenues, the CBI offers exemption to exporters on the portions of the foreign currency being returned to the system.

