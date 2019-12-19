VTB Bank Azerbaijan pays out 98% of compensations to clients

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

VTB Bank Azerbaijan paid out 98 percent of compensations, Trend reports on Dec. 19 referring to chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan Yevgeniy Kirin.

Kirin made the remark at a press-conference in Baku while speaking about the payment of compensation and the restructuring of problem loans for 2019.

The results of the year and the bank's strategy for the coming years were disclosed during the press-conference.

"The total amount of compensations reached 17 million manat ($10 million), of which the bank did not pay only two percent," the chairman said.

“This part is mainly accounted for the clients who have not applied for compensations,” Kirin added.

