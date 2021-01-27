Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 27 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 24.8965 manat or $14.645 (0.79 percent) and amounted to 3,138.1405 manat or $1,845.965 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0665 manat or $0.03 (0.15 percent) and amounted to 43.0755 manat ($25.338).

The price of platinum increased by 3.587 manat or $2.11 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 1,858.984 manat ($1,093.52).

The price of palladium decreased by 22.0065 manat or $12.945 (0.55 percent) and amounted to 3,955.39 manat ($2.326).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 63.7415 manat or $37.495 (2 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 114.58 manat or $67.4 (6.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.8351 manat or 49 cents (1.9 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 25.9675 manat or $15.275 (0.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 453.492 manat or $266.76 (16.9 percent), silver grew by 12.1528 manat or $7.148 (39.3 percent), palladium decreased by 94.2225 manat or $55.425 (2.3 percent) and platinum increased by 167.5095 manat or $98.535 (9.9 percent).

Date gold (XAU) silver (XAG) platinum (XPT) palladium (XPD) Jan. 27, 2021 3,138.1405 43.0755 1,858.984 3,955.39 Jan. 26, 2021 3,163.037 43.142 1,855.397 3,977.3965 Dec. 27,2020 3,201.882 43.9106 1,744.404 3,981.3575 Jan. 27, 2020 2,684.6485 30.9227 1,691.4745 4,049.6125 Change in a day: in man. -24.8965 -0.0665 3.587 -22.0065 in % -0.79 -0.15 0.19 -0.55 Change in a month in man. -63.7415 -0.8351 114.58 -25.9675 in % -2 -1.9 6.6 -0.7 Change in a year in man. 453.492 12.1528 167.5095 -94.2225 in % 16.9 39.3 9.9 -2.3

