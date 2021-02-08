Number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan grew last year - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan in 2020 exceeded 616,000 people, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Feb.8.

According to Jabbarov, the number of active taxpayers in 2020 is growing by more than 24 percent. The number of active VAT payers increased by more than 17 percent.

Earlier, the minister noted that by the end of 2020, tax revenues from the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan amounted to 5.6 billion manat ($3.3 billion), which is the highest figure, and the share of revenues from the non-oil sector reached 76 percent in the structure of total revenues.

