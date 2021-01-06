Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 159,000 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has added 742 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 159,044, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan has reported the highest number of daily infections – 114. Coming in second is Atyrau region with 101 fresh cases of COVID-19. Almaty city has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours – 94.
58 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Akmola region, 56 – in Kostanay region, 55 – in Pavlodar region, 55 – in North Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Almaty region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Shymkent city.