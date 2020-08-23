Kyrgyzstan allows entry of citizens from 31 countries, including China

Kyrgyzstan has allowed citizens from 31 countries, including China, to enter, the republican headquarters on COVID-19 said on Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

There is a decrease in COVID-19 cases and a stabilization of the epidemiological situation in these countries, the headquarters said.

In particular, entry is allowed for citizens of China, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, Austria, Britain, Germany, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Portugal, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Qatar, UAE, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan, Slovenia, Kuwait and Japan.

Earlier, the government of Kyrgyzstan simplified the conditions for entry into the country for citizens of foreign states and stateless persons.

According to the latest rule, those can enter include citizens of foreign countries and stateless persons studying in higher educational institutions of the country, those with a permanent residence permit, seeking medical treatment, or going to the funeral of close relatives.

The decision to gradually resume the passage of foreigners was taken as part of the measures to minimize the impact of the pandemic in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan has introduced temporary restrictions for the entry of citizens of a number of countries into the country in late March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.