COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan reports 474 more recoveries, 3 new fatalities

Kyrgyzstan’s total number of recoveries from COVID-19 coronavirus infection has reached 57,321 on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the latest report from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, another 474 Kyrgyzstanis have cured of disease caused by the virus in the past day.

Kyrgyzstan’s tally of infections has climbed to 66,504after an overnight registration of 551 new cases.

The HQ on COVID-19 reported 3 new virus-associated fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 1,199.

Currently, 3,318 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 3,905 patients - at home.