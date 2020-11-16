Kyrgyz FM meets with Ambassador of India

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic A. Dimri, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Ambassador of India congratulated Kazakbaev on his appointment to the post of the head of the foreign ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic, wishing him success and fruitful activity.

During the talks, the sides discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Indian cooperation and outlined prospects for further interaction.

In turn, Kazakbaev informed about the internal political situation in the Kyrgyz Republic, the upcoming early presidential elections in the Kyrgyz Republic, and suggested sending international observers to the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the electoral process.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that the Kyrgyz-Indian relations and strategic partnership will grow stronger and develop in the interests of the peoples of the two states.