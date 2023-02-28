Turkmenistan discloses ranking of banks with highest amount of POS terminals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the leader in terms of most POS terminals across the country, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Dayhanbank has 8,972 POS terminals as of the beginning of February 2023. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank ranks second (8,047 terminals), followed by Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,734 terminals).

At the same time, Dayhanbank POS terminals are located mainly in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the bank's terminals are located in the Lebap (2,522), Mary (1,991), and Dashoguz (1,751) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of POS terminals as of 01.02.2023:

Bank: Number of POS terminals Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 8,972 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 8,047 Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 7,734 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 5,696 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,597 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 3,879 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,774 State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan 1,182 Total number of POS terminals 41,882

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced, as well as the number of transactions, ATMs and POS terminals is increasing. For example, over the past six years, the number of POS terminals in the country has increased from 14,848 to 42,131 units.