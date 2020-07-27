Uzbekistan COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased to 20,820, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 11,105 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 117 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 15, 2020.

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan, flights and trains on domestic routes was suspended from July 13, 2020.

In addition, on 31 July, 1-2 August and 8-9 August, the movement of vehicles, including taxis, will be completely stopped. Except for medical emergencies and procedures, and vehicles with stickers and exemptions. It is recommended not to leave homes on these days.

