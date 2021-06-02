Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 66,905 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on June 1, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

On June 1, 24,405 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 41,712 people - the second dose and 788 people received the third dose. Thus, the total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan amounted to 2,136,423.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens was noted in Tashkent (10,562 people), followed by Andijan region (7,288) and Namangan (6,993).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in the Fergana region (275,517 doses). It is followed by Namangan (251,223) and Andijan (242,319) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva