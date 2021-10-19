Uzbekistan exports $625 million worth of fruits and vegetables in 9 months

In January-September 2021, Uzbekistan exported 1.1 million tons of fruits and vegetables for $625 million, the State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

During the reporting period, the country exported 226.5 thousand tons of fruits and berries, 38.7 thousand tons of dried fruits, 113.1 thousand tons of grapes, 26.7 thousand tons of raisins and 14.6 thousand tons of oysters.

According to the committee, the export of vegetables amounted to 593.3 thousand tons, pepper – 11.4 thousand tons and watermelon – 79.1 thousand tons.