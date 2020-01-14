US dollar decreases in price in Iran’s capital

14 January 2020 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The US dollar decreased in price by 16.5 percent in the free market in Tehran during the eighth month (from October 23 through November 21) of this Iranian year (began on March 21, 2019) compared to the same month of last Iranian year, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the bank's report, the US dollar price was 115,130 rials in Tehran’s free market during the eighth month showing an increase of 0.9 percent compared to the seventh month.

The price of 1 euro was 127,250 rials in Tehran during the eighth month which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the seventh month while dropped by 19.8 percent compared to the same month of last Iranian year.

The prices are indicated in the table in Iranian rials.

Period

US dollar

euro

UK’s pound sterling

100 Japanese yen

Swiss franc

Eighth month of last Iranian year (October 23 –November 21, 2018)

137,948

158,679

177,432

119,647

138,695

First month of this Iranian year (March 21 – April 20, 2019)

135,526

154,048

175,288

124,173

135,729

Second month of this Iranian year (April 21 – May 21, 2019)

145,090

164,172

185,543

130,934

142,460

Third month of this Iranian year (May 22 – June 21, 2019)

134,276

152,814

170,360

124,147

134,080

Fourth month of this Iranian year (June 22 – July 22, 2019)

126,485

144,743

160,108

118,086

127,399

Fifth month of this Iranian year (July 23 – August 22, 2019)

118,964

134,156

146,681

111,401

119,940

Sixth month of this Iranian year (August 23 –September 22, 2019)

113,917

126,398

139,977

106,797

115,288

Seventh month of this Iranian year (September 23 –October 22, 2019)

114,101

125,862

141,461

106,008

115,608

Eighth month of this Iranian year (October 23 – November 21, 2019)

115,134

127,247

145,749

106,120

116,521

Eight months of this Iranian year (March 21 – November 21, 2019)

125,310

141,023

157,416

115,561

125,425

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products. In accordance with this rate, $1 is worth 42,000.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,089 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,217 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,318 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,566 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

