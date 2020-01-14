US dollar decreases in price in Iran’s capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

The US dollar decreased in price by 16.5 percent in the free market in Tehran during the eighth month (from October 23 through November 21) of this Iranian year (began on March 21, 2019) compared to the same month of last Iranian year, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the bank's report, the US dollar price was 115,130 rials in Tehran’s free market during the eighth month showing an increase of 0.9 percent compared to the seventh month.

The price of 1 euro was 127,250 rials in Tehran during the eighth month which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the seventh month while dropped by 19.8 percent compared to the same month of last Iranian year.

The prices are indicated in the table in Iranian rials.

Period US dollar euro UK’s pound sterling 100 Japanese yen Swiss franc Eighth month of last Iranian year (October 23 –November 21, 2018) 137,948 158,679 177,432 119,647 138,695 First month of this Iranian year (March 21 – April 20, 2019) 135,526 154,048 175,288 124,173 135,729 Second month of this Iranian year (April 21 – May 21, 2019) 145,090 164,172 185,543 130,934 142,460 Third month of this Iranian year (May 22 – June 21, 2019) 134,276 152,814 170,360 124,147 134,080 Fourth month of this Iranian year (June 22 – July 22, 2019) 126,485 144,743 160,108 118,086 127,399 Fifth month of this Iranian year (July 23 – August 22, 2019) 118,964 134,156 146,681 111,401 119,940 Sixth month of this Iranian year (August 23 –September 22, 2019) 113,917 126,398 139,977 106,797 115,288 Seventh month of this Iranian year (September 23 –October 22, 2019) 114,101 125,862 141,461 106,008 115,608 Eighth month of this Iranian year (October 23 – November 21, 2019) 115,134 127,247 145,749 106,120 116,521 Eight months of this Iranian year (March 21 – November 21, 2019) 125,310 141,023 157,416 115,561 125,425

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products. In accordance with this rate, $1 is worth 42,000.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,089 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,217 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,318 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,566 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

