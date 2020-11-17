4 Iranian companies start human trials for COVID-19 vaccine: minister

Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Monday that four Iranian companies have started human trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Iran Press website reported, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Iranian companies are among the global institutions which are currently in the advanced stages of vaccine production, Namaki was quoted as saying.

Namaki also said that amid the new global surge of the epidemic, Iran tries to control the disease by carrying out more than 100,000 laboratory tests per day. Enditem