Iran, Kazakhstan urged to set out a new framework for bilateral ties

Considering Iran’s full membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization, experts from Iranian and Kazakh research institutes called for setting out a new framework for bilateral relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During a webinar themed "expansion of Iran-Kazakhstan relations over the past 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence", the participants said that since the beginning of political relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, the two countries have had no major political dispute.

The experts underlined the significance of Iran and Kazakhstan in providing regional security, especially in the Caspian Sea region.

They also discussed ways for the promotion of cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s achievements since the country’s independence 30 years ago.