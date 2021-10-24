Iran’s RCS receives 30th batch of COVID-19 vaccine

The 30th consignment of COVID-19 vaccine containing 6 million doses of Sinopharm purchased by Iran’s Red Crescent Society was delivered to the Health Ministry, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Head of Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati said on Sunday that the body has imported seven batches of 6 million doses since late September.

Red Crescent Society has purchased 94,390,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in aggregate.

Thanks to import of vaccines, Iran has recently emerged from the 5th peak of the Coronavirus spread which saw all time high records in the number of daily deaths and new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.