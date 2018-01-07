Iran confirms its oil tanker incident, says 30 citizens missing (UPDATE)

7 January 2018 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s oil ministry has confirmed that at least 30 Iranian citizens were missing in oil tanker incident.

An Iranian oil tanker carrying gas condensate collided with a Chinese cargo ship and exploded in the eastern coasts of China, Kasra Nouri, spokesman for the Iranian oil ministry, said Jan. 7.

He further said that the tanker was leased by a South Korean company.

The Iranian oil ministry’s official website reported that the “Sanchi tanker”, heading to South Korea and registered in Panama, collided with the CF Crystal some 160 nautical miles off the coast near Shanghai.

The tanker’s 32 crew members including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshi sailors were missing in the incident.

Chinese officials dispatched several maritime police vessels, two rescue boats, and three professional cleaning ships to the area.

South Korea has also sent a ship and helicopter to help, Reuters reported.

The Iranian tanker was carrying 136,000 tons of gas condensate, worth about $60 million based on current crude oil prices.

South Korean customers had purchased the cargo on a Persian Gulf FOB basis.

The tanker, managed by the National Iranian Tanker Company, was insured by internationally credited insurers, according to Iran’s oil ministry.

