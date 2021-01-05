Iran's new coronavirus vaccines in clinical trial phase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

Trend:

Iranian Society for Immunology and Allergy has announced in a statement that clinical trials of Iranian COVID-19 vaccines have started, Trend reports via IRNA.

"In addition to the first coronavirus vaccine, several other vaccines are to be tested," said the statement.

"Iranian Society for Immunology and Allergy hopes that in the coming months, one or two samples of Iranian vaccine would finish undergoing the clinical trial stages and obtain necessary permits for public use," said the statement.

The statement also said that considering overpopulation, infection growth, high mortality rate, possibility of virus variables in air pollution, there is a need for a long period to complete the phases of the clinical trials.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.