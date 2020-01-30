Turkey evacuates Georgian citizens from China due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkey evacuates seven Georgian citizens from China due to the coronavirus outbreak in Chinese Wuhan city, Trend reports referring to Turkish media

Evacuated presons will be quarantined in Turkey for 14 days.

Georgian citizens will be evacuated from China to Turkey, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Georgia. According to the Ministry of Health of Georgia, security measures have been strengthened. The ministry noted that there is a hypothetical probability of the spread of a new deadly virus in Georgia, but the chances are minimal.

At the same time, Georgia has already banned the import of animals from China, and control has been established at all airports and border points.

Beijing-Urumqi-Tbilisi flights have already been suspended until March 2020.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.30, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 7,711 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 170 people.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news