Georgia and US to discuss co-op in Black Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili and Minister of Defence Juansher Burchuladze to discuss bilateral security cooperation in the Black Sea, Trend reports via the press service of the US Department of Defense.

Secretary Austin will meet Georgian officials to reaffirm the support of the US to Georgia, and emphasize the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as to discuss security cooperation and encourage greater regional cooperation in the Black Sea, the statement said.

“The Secretary looks forward to meeting with his counterparts and other senior officials to reinforce the United States’ commitment to a safe, stable, and prosperous Europe,” the Department said.

