Georgia reports 3,436 coronavirus cases, 4,483 recoveries, 43 deaths

Georgia reported 3,436 coronavirus cases, 4,483 recoveries, and 43 deaths on October 24, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge

32,031 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,618 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,393 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10,73%, while 9,13% in the past seven days.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,208 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 729 cases and the Kakheti region with 539 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 692,240, among them, 630,961 people recovered and 9,742 died.

There are 51 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,041 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 957 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,490 critical patients, 309 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 1,948,787 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 4,209 in a day.