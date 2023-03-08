Georgian PM, Saudi Arabia Tourism Minister discuss deepening cooperation

The prospects of deepening cooperation between Georgia and Saudi Arabia were discussed on Tuesday between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Ahmed Al Khatib, the Tourism Minister of Saudi Arabia, at the meeting in Germany, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The officials emphasised the “fruitful” and successful partnership in various directions between the countries and discussed the future perspectives of bilateral cooperation and relations, the Government Administration said.

The potential of cooperation between Georgia and Saudi Arabia in the field of tourism was highlighted, and as it was pointed out, owing to the “correct” policy of the Georgian Government, the direct flights between the two states had contributed to the development of trade and tourism.

The parties discussed the free trade agreement between the two countries and stressed its implementation would promote business and trade in the future. Garibashvili noted the development of business-friendly relations would result in more investors from Saudi Arabia to Georgia.

At the invitation of Ahmed Al Khatib, the Georgian PM and the country’s delegation visited the stand of Saudi Arabia at the ITB Berlin.