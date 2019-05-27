UAE supports Sudan's security, peaceful power transition to new govt

27 May 2019 06:36 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) supports and is ready to assist Sudan in matters that pertain to the country's stability and security as well as its peaceful political transition to a new government, local media reported, citing UAE Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC)’s head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, left Sudan for a one-day official visit to Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

According to the UAE WAM news outlet, Al Nahyan met with the TMC head on Sunday and affirmed his country's commitment to stand with Sudan in its efforts to realize national reconciliation.

Al Nahyan recommended that Sudan focus on dialogue as an effective measure to secure a peaceful political transition and unity for the Sudanese people.

Sudan has been experiencing months of anti-government protests, which culminated in a military coup on 11 April. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.

However, the protests have continued with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand power to a new civilian government. On 15 May, the TMC and the opposition reached an agreement on a three-year transitional period in the country.

