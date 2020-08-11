Over 20 mln people contract coronavirus worldwide

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the globe exceeded 20 mln on Tuesday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the research university, 20,001,019 cases have been registered, 733,103 people have died and another 12,209,074 have recovered. The highest caseload has been recorded in the United States (5,079,941), which is followed by Brazil (3,035,422) and India (2,215,074).

Russia has confirmed 892,654 coronavirus cases, 696,681 recoveries and 15,001 deaths, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.