3 killed, 37 injured in road accident southern Morocco

Three people were killed and 37 others were injured Saturday in a road accident near the southern Moroccan city of Safi, local authorities of the city said, according to Xinhua.

The accident took place when a van carrying dozens of people overturned on its way to a local rural market, the source added in a statement.

The injured were rushed into Safi's Mohammed V provincial hospital to receive the necessary health care, the same source added.

An investigation is underway to shed light on the circumstances of the accident, the source noted.

A total of 3,499 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco in 2017, down 2.62 percent from a year earlier, according to the Moroccan Transport Ministry.

In 2016, the Moroccan government adopted a new national road safety strategy aiming at reducing the fatalities in road accidents by 25 percent in 2021 and 50 percent by 2026.

