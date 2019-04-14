At least 2 killed in aircraft collision in Nepal's Lukla airport

14 April 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people were killed after an aircraft of Summit Air collided with a helicopter at Lukla Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning, according to local authorities, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Locals said a Summit Air plane with call sign 9N-AMH collided with a helicopter of Manang Air, which was parked within the airport premise.

"At least two persons have been dead, while few others are injured," local media reported. It has been reported that the Summir Air plane was en route to Kathmandu from Lukla.

The detail of casualties has yet to be ascertained.

Lukla airport is the nearest airport to the world's highest peak Mount Qomolangma, while April-May is the peak climbing season in the Himalayan country.

In the springtime, domestic airline companies conduct over 50 flights everyday to Lukla, known as Tenzing Hillary airport, featuring vibrant terrains and harsh weather patterns.

Due to the extreme wind pressure, all round-trip flights are usually operated in the morning.

