Chinese mainland reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 13 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,693, the National Health Commission said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Guangdong and Yunnan, respectively, two in both Tianjin and Shaanxi, and one each in Shanghai, Henan and Hubei, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,337 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 356 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.