Canadian COVID-19 cases to break 300,000 mark

Canada is expected to break the 300,000-case mark soon as the country reported 2,705 COVID-19 new cases Monday noon, bringing the total number to 298,782, including 10,988 deaths, according to CTV, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The national-level data from the Public Health Agency of Canada showed daily averages of more than 4,000 new cases since Nov. 6.

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases on Monday after an increase from Sunday's 1,248 cases. The province has a total of 95,496 cases.

Monday is the 11th straight day in which Ontario has reported case numbers in the quadruple digits.

The province also reported 10 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,371.

The seven-day rolling average of cases stands at 1,443, up from the previous week's 1,105 per day.

There are at least 500 people being treated in Ontario hospitals for COVID-19, with at least 125 of those patients in intensive care units, said the Ontario government on Monday.