Member countries of Organization of Turkic States start working with Turkish AFAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The bodies responsible for emergency situations, the elimination of consequences of natural disasters, and other relevant structures of the member countries and observers of the Organization of Turkic States have started coordinated work with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Organization of Turkic States.

"The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States dispatched to Türkiye professional search and rescue teams, field hospitals, medical, technical equipment, and humanitarian aid," said the statement.

The peoples of the Turkic world express their support to their Turkish brothers and sisters affected by the earthquake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.