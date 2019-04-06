U.S. Embassy Announces GIPA Master’s in Journalism Program

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a master’s degree program in journalism and media management offered by the Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management (CSJMM) and taught by instructors from the United States, the European Union, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State.

Up to five Azerbaijani students will be selected for the program, which will be offered in four semesters from September 2019 to May 2021. The program will be held in Georgia from September 2019-December 2020, with the fourth semester conducted as a self-guided project in Azerbaijan. Students will return to Georgia for the defense of their thesis/final project in May 2021. While resident at GIPA, students will have access to computers, audio and video equipment, the Internet, and a journalism library. The program produces a student newspaper, Brosse Street Journal, in print and electronic versions, and airs reports on Radio GIPA FM.

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experiential approach to learning the latest techniques of fact-based, professional reporting and writing in both print and broadcast media. Management techniques and key knowledge fields, such as economics and the judiciary, are also stressed.

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated by a written exam and at an oral interview, are required.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financial assistance for the duration of studies in Georgia to students who demonstrate financial need.

Entrance procedures are as follows: an interview (in English) with an Azerbaijani-American selection committee in Baku, English language testing, and essay writing (in English).

Deadline for application is April 25, 2019.

For more information and for submitting applications, contact:

Mehdi Huseynguliyev, recruitment coordinator, at huseynguliyevmm@state.gov.

Application Form (PDF 548 KB

Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management at

Georgian Institute of Public Affairs

Address: 2 Brosse Street, Tbilisi, Georgia

Tel/fax: 99532 93-14-66, cell: 99599 50-24-46

E-mail: jschool@gipa.ge web: http://www.gipa.ge/

Additional Information:

With the assistance of the U.S. government and the American National Academy of Public Administration, the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs was established in 1994 as a non-governmental, non-profit educational institution with the purpose of creating a cadre of highly trained civil servants to help support democratic and market reforms in the Caucasus.

The Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management (CSJMM) was established at GIPA in 2001 to support the development of professional media in the Caucasus through educational and training programs in journalism, communication, and media management. The school’s philosophy is that journalists—well-grounded in skills to report fairly and accurately—will raise the level of journalism where they practice and will serve the public by providing truthful information and upholding the highest ethical standards of the profession.

Since its opening in January 2002, CSJMM’s English-language, regional program has graduated 155 students with master’s degrees in journalism and media management. In Azerbaijan, CSJMM graduates hold leading positions in professional media. Graduates today are well established journalists committed to the principles of fairness, independence, honesty, and accuracy in their work for newspapers, television, and radio.

