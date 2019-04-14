Several injured after powerful storms hit Texas

14 April 2019 03:42 (UTC+04:00)

About a dozen people have been injured in Texas after powerful storms spawned at least one suspected tornado and damaged several homes, authorities said Saturday, Trend reports citing ABC.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak told The Associated Press a suspected tornado hit the small city of Franklin, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Dallas.

Two people were hospitalized for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Yezak said. Some people had to be extricated from their homes.

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said they've received reports of downed trees, as well as damage to buildings and a transmission tower.

The storms are part of a large system moving through the southern United States. The weather service said the system is expected to shift to the Ohio Valley and the Southeast on Sunday.

A tornado watch is in effect for East Texas through 7 p.m. Saturday. Winds of up to 60 mph (96.56 kph) were reported Saturday in Cherokee County, damaging two homes in Alto but not injuring anyone. Alto is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Houston.

Meanwhile, the Dallas area has received more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain.

