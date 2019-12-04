Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

4 December 2019 07:49 (UTC+04:00)

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk testified at his defamation trial on Tuesday that his “pedo guy” Twitter message at the center of the case was not meant to be taken literally and was sent in response to an “unprovoked” insult he received from the man now suing him, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Musk, 48, the billionaire chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc and founder of the rocket company SpaceX, also apologized to the plaintiff from the witness stand in the packed Los Angeles courtroom.

Musk was the first witness called to testify in the lawsuit brought against him by British cave diver who gained fame for his lead role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Musk suggests Tesla has 250,000 orders for Cybertruck
US 27 November 10:18
Tesla unveils first-ever electric pickup truck
US 22 November 09:40
Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area'
Other News 13 November 01:30
Elon Musk gets $2 billion richer after Tesla’s surprise earnings report
World 3 November 20:09
China factory production key as Tesla reports third-quarter results
US 24 October 03:28
Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package
Other News 21 September 05:17
Latest
Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing: Wilbur Ross
US 07:01
Greeks show solidarity with quake-devastated Albanians
Europe 06:13
Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
US 05:35
France fights back over U.S. tariff threat to champagne, cheese
Europe 04:53
Ecologists call on Spanish gov't to adopt new climate law
Europe 04:14
Ireland's November jobless rate remains at 3-year low of 4.8 pct
Europe 03:45
Kenya mulls human-wildlife conflict compensation insurance scheme
Other News 02:57
Chinese envoy urges int'l community to support inclusive political dialogue in Iraq
China 02:15
Qatari emir receives invitation from Saudi king to attend GCC summit in Riyadh
Arab World 01:39