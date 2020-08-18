Walmart posts biggest growth in online sales
Walmart Inc posted its biggest-ever growth in online sales on Tuesday as shoppers placed orders for everything from electronics and toys to groceries from the safety of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The near-doubling of online sales also helped the biggest U.S. retailer to beat estimates for same-store sales in the second quarter.
Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 9.3%, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts had estimated a gain of 5.73%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Operating income rose 8.5% to $6.1 billion in the quarter, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 per share also topped estimates.
Latest
Turkish ambassador meets with members of Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region
Hoagland: The best that OSCE MG can do is to provide on-the-ground observers on Line of Contact to prevent violence