Karabakh conflict discussed with US ambassador to Azerbaijan

29 January 2020 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

At the initiative of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger, a meeting has been held with Head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev, Trend reports Jan. 29 referring to the community.

During the meeting, Ganjaliyev informed the US ambassador in detail about the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The community head said that the members of the community are supporters of peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as conveyed to ambassador the main wishes and demands of the community members for the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories, the return of all Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes, restoration of the violated fundamental rights and freedoms, including property rights.

Ganjaliyev also informed that as part of the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, he put forward his MP candidacy from the Khankendi constituency No. 122, and, along with other candidates from this constituency, conducts an election campaign on equal and fair terms in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Lee Litzenberger emphasized that he is closely following the activities of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and is pleased with the meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

