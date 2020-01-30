Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 29-30

30 January 2020 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 21 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan. 30, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Karabakh conflict discussed with US ambassador to Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 January 17:26
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 28-29
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 January 09:37
Armenia backs up baseless statements with destroying, falsifying heritage of Azerbaijanis
Politics 28 January 15:37
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 27-28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 January 09:44
Baku needs to urge UNESCO to focus on issue of armenization of Azerbaijani historical heritage
Politics 27 January 12:53
Date, place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs revealed
Politics 27 January 12:15
Latest
Azerbaijan’s fund develops infrastructure in new quarters for IDPs
Construction 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 30
Finance 09:51
Uzbekistan takes part in The New York Times Travel Show
Tourism 09:51
Turkmenistan's state oil concern extends tender to purchase various equipment
Tenders 09:45
Interest on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund paid at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 09:42
Indonesia says preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
Other News 09:35
Iran to set up a committee to review base value of export goods to Eurasia
Business 09:20
CalTech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom
US 08:29
Commissioner: EU-Azerbaijan talks on trade chapter of new agreement are very advanced
Business 08:01