Azerbaijan allows vaccination against COVID-19 with fourth dose
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
The fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the booster dose can be administered after the recommendation of a doctor, based on the conditions of health of the citizen, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI).
