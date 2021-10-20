Kazakhstan records significant decline in poverty rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Due to active measures for social support of the population for the period from 2001 to 2020, the poverty level in Kazakhstan, that is, the share of the population with incomes below the subsistence level, decreased from 46.7 percent to 5.3 percent, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Labor of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the main task of social policy and the main criterion of its effectiveness is the steady increase in the well-being of the people of Kazakhstan. The trend of a dynamic decrease in the level of poverty in the country was the result of the implementation of republican programs that were in effect in the period from 2000 to 2005.

It is noted that a special role in this process was played by the adoption of the law "on State Targeted Social Assistance", which came into force in 2002. This document provides for the provision of targeted social assistance (TSA) to low-income citizens who, due to certain objective reasons (age, temporary disability, health status, lack of work, etc.), experience difficulties in providing conditions for their own life.

In the context of the country's transition to a new stage of industrial development, it became necessary to revise the current minimum social standards, to strengthen the TSA, to move from passive assistance to active policies that stimulate labor activity and the efforts of families to overcome a difficult life situation.

In this regard, within the framework of the implementation of 84 steps of the Plan of the Nation “100 Concrete Steps to Implement Five Institutional Reforms” from January 1, 2018, three types of payments for low-income people were transformed into one payment of targeted social assistance of a new format. Moreover, this payment is classified into two types: unconditional and conditional cash assistance.