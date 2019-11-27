Int’l telecommunications exhibition opens in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 27

Turkmentel 2019, a two-day international exhibition and scientific conference on telecommunications, telemetry and information technologies, has opened in Ashgabat city, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenaragatnasyk (Turkmen communications) agency and the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which jointly organize the event.

The event provides an opportunity to exchange experience, new ideas, achievements and innovations in the field of telecommunications and high technologies.

At the exhibition, the participants will demonstrate their best achievements, thanks to which the telecommunications sector will be able to establish strong business partnership and explore new business opportunities, which will be further implemented in specific contracts and projects, the report said.

The field of communications and telecommunications is one of the most promising and dynamically developing sectors of the Turkmen economy. Partnership relations have developed with companies such as Sony, JVC, Siemens, Nokia, Shell, Wilcox, Rohde & Schwarz, NEC, Eurasia Trans Limited, Prima Telecom and others.

In recent years, the internet user network has expanded significantly, and new communication standards are being introduced. The development of a national model of an electronic document management system will become a new stage in the innovative development of telecommunications.

