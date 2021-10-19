Iran to host meeting on economic co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Farida Nuri - Trend:

The 16th meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Tehran (Iran) in the coming days, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Iran Ahmad Gurbanov said, Trend reports citing the Turkmen media.

According to Gurbanov, the co-chairman of the commission from the Iranian side will be the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Rostam Qasemi, and from the Turkmen side - the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

The ambassador also said that this year Turkmenistan took over the chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

In this regard, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the 15th summit of the ECO countries' heads to be held in Ashgabat at the end of November under the Turkmen presidency of the organization, Gurbanov said.

Earlier, it was reported that the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran agreed to solve the problem of resuming natural gas supplies.