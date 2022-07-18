...
Turkmenistan begins international transport conference

Khayal Khatamzadeh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. A conference on "International Transport and Transit Corridors: interconnection and development" has started in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, Trend reports via Business Turkmenistan news agency.

The event was attended by about 400 participants, including 171 representatives of foreign and 87 local companies.

In addition to companies and organizations working mainly in the field of transport and logistics, representatives of various organizations and industries take part in the conference.

Furthermore, representatives of more than 30 reputable local and international organizations and companies are expected to speak at the event.

The event is organized by the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

