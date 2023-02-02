Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan increased by 2.7 percent for 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 and amounted to $926.3 million, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s imports from Turkmenistan amounted to $731.5 million, while exports - $194.8 million. Thus, Turkmenistan entered the top 11 biggest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan for 2022.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in 2022 exceeded $50 billion, an increase of 18.6 percent, or $7.8 billion compared to 2021.

During this period, the largest volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade fell on Russia - $9.2 billion.

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $881.9 million in 2021, which is 61 percent more than in 2020.