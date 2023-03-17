Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss partnership within framework of Organization of Turkic States summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which they discussed issues related to the prospects for further development of long-term partnership between the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The meeting was held within the framework of the visit of the parties to Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held on March 16, 2023.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that the current summit is an important platform for exchanging views on topical issues of the regional agenda and developing appropriate measures taking into account the emerging new challenges of our time.

At the same time, the sides noted the productivity of the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission in terms of coordinating the efforts of the parties on the whole range of issues of interaction and developing appropriate measures to achieve the goals, expressing confidence that the results of the last meeting of the commission, held on March 6 this year in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), will contribute to the further expansion of bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, they expressed confidence that the current meeting will be another important step towards further optimization of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as a significant contribution to strengthening the climate of trust and mutual understanding on a regional and global scale.