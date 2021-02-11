Uzbekistan eyes launching production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Uzbekistan plans to launch production of Russian 'Sputnik V' and 'EpiVacCorona' vaccines for COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Andrei Rudenko said that the Russian side expects the completion of the selection of the company by the Uzbek colleagues.

He also emphasized the particular interest of the Central Asian countries in vaccines from Russia, in particular, 'Sputnik V' and 'EpiVacCorona'. According to him, these vaccines already passed the certification procedure in Turkmenistan.

“Every assistance is provided in the issues of launching vaccine production on the territory of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,” he added.

Rudenko also noted that, given the speed of the spread of COVID-19, the Russian side is doing everything possible to speed up the process of starting production in the region.

Earlier it was reported about a 3-stage trial of a Chinese vaccine in Uzbekistan. Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan noted the positive result of the vaccine and the absence of negative effects.

In December 2020 the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan has proposed to produce Russian vaccines against coronavirus on the territory of the research and production pharmaceutical cluster Tashkent Pharma Park in Zangiata district of Tashkent region. The project for the production of immunobiological vaccines is estimated at $53 million.

On December 4, 'Sputnik V' was delivered to Uzbekistan. Samples have been submitted for testing required for registration and launch of industrial vaccine production in the country.

