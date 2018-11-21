OECD recognises Georgia as “model country” for supporting SMEs

21 November 2018 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recognised Georgia as a “model country” for supporting successfully small and medium-sized businesses, announces Georgia’s Ministry of Economy, agenda.ge reports.

The announcement was made at today’s OECD Eurasia Week that takes place in Paris, France, where the Georgian delegation is headed by the deputy Economy Minister Ekaterine Mikabidze.

OECD highlighted Georgia’s strategy and efforts made for developing SMEs in the country and for successfully fulfilling the recommendations set by the OECD.

Mikabidze said that developing the SME sector is one of the major priorities of the government of Georgia.

The business sector and especially the small and medium-sized businesses play an important role in developing the economy and at the same time supports sustainable and inclusive growth. SME also play an important role in creating job places”, Mikabidze said.

Mikabidze added that the government is working constantly to improve access to finance for the SME sector.

To note, a two million GEL grant programme was announced today to finance start-ups in Georgia.

