Georgia reports 1,857 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,857 new cases of coronavirus, 993 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,857 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 754 cases

Adjara - 97 cases

Imereti - 334 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 143 cases

Shida Kartli - 113 cases

Guria - 30 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 158 cases

Kakheti - 147 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 11 cases.

Some 11,583 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 17,795 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 11,934 of the 17,795 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,861 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 241,637 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

Some 227,208 of the 241,637 individuals have recovered, while 2,820 others have died.

