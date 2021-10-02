Polling stations close: exit polls for Tbilisi mayoral race released

Imedi TV, opposition-minded Formula and Mtavari TV channels have released their commissioned exit poll results in today’s municipal elections as of 6 p.m., Trend reports citing Ageda.ge.

The exit poll results are as follows:

Gorbi exit polls commissioned by Imedi TV for Tbilisi mayoral race:

Kakha Kaladze - ruling Georgian Dream party - 51.3%.

Nika Melia - United opposition - 34.6%.

Ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia - For Georgia parry - 5.6%.

Edison Research exit polls commissioned by Formula TV:

Kakha Kaladze - 43%.

Nika Melia - 39%.

Giorgi Gakharia - 7%.

Ipsos exit polls commissioned by Mtavari Arkhi:

Nika Melia - 40.8%.

Kakha Kaladze - 40.2%.

Giorgi Gakharia - 8.7%.

Only the Imedi TV commissioned exit polls say that there will be no need for the second round of elections in Tbilisi.