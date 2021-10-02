Polling stations close: exit polls for Tbilisi mayoral race released
Imedi TV, opposition-minded Formula and Mtavari TV channels have released their commissioned exit poll results in today’s municipal elections as of 6 p.m., Trend reports citing Ageda.ge.
The exit poll results are as follows:
Gorbi exit polls commissioned by Imedi TV for Tbilisi mayoral race:
Kakha Kaladze - ruling Georgian Dream party - 51.3%.
Nika Melia - United opposition - 34.6%.
Ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia - For Georgia parry - 5.6%.
Edison Research exit polls commissioned by Formula TV:
Kakha Kaladze - 43%.
Nika Melia - 39%.
Giorgi Gakharia - 7%.
Ipsos exit polls commissioned by Mtavari Arkhi:
Nika Melia - 40.8%.
Kakha Kaladze - 40.2%.
Giorgi Gakharia - 8.7%.
Only the Imedi TV commissioned exit polls say that there will be no need for the second round of elections in Tbilisi.