Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in mixed pairs named in Baku

24 May 2019 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The finalists of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships among juniors performing in mixed pairs have been determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The gymnasts qualifying for the finals include two mixed pairs from Romania (19.600 points and 19.550 points), a pair from Portugal (19.500 points), Italy (19.500 points), two pairs from Russia (19.500 points and 19.450 points), a pair from Ukraine (19.400 points), and a pair from Spain (18.750 points).

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on May 24 as part on the first day of the European Championships. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

